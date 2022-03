Editor’s note: Frederick Douglass, born into slavery in Talbot County, Maryland, had no record of his date of birth in February 1818. But he celebrated it on Feb. 14 because his mother called him “Little Valentine.” He was “rented” out to work in Baltimore where he learned to read (against the law) and was to become one of the most famous abolitionists, writers, editors and speakers. He was also the most famous Black Republican and an adviser to Abraham Lincoln. He died Feb. 20, 1895 in Washington where he lived for many years at his home in Anacostia, now a National Historic Site.

