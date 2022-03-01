ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

The best back brace

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You can cause back pain by an injury, strain or even sitting incorrectly. Much of our daily movements rely on a strong and flexible back, so our ability to perform daily tasks is greatly limited when there is back pain. This...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greatist

The 9 Best Sleep Aids: Snooze Better With These Evidence-Backed Picks

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, what are you supposed to do when the Zzz’s aren’t coming naturally, and when a hot bath, warm milk, counting sheep, and faking it ’til you make it (to sleep, that is) are all falling short?
HEALTH
KXAN

Best acupuncture pen for lower back pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which acupuncture pen for lower back pain is best?. Acupuncture can be an effective and safe go-to therapy for chronic back pain, but if you’re worried about the needle pain, an acupuncture pen is a great way to enjoy the relaxing and pain-relieving benefits of this therapy without the needles.
HEALTH
boxrox.com

The Best Dumbbell Back Exercises

These Dumbbell Back Exercises will help you to grow muscle, build strength and create a more injury resistant back in general. Learn more from Jeff from Athlean-X. “The best dumbbell exercises for back are based on the criteria for what you are trying to specifically train for. In this video, as I’ve done in this entire series, I’m showing you which exercises you should be doing to develop strength, power, hypertrophy, metabolic overload, total body, corrective and low back strength. Each of the dumbbell exercises shown has been carefully chosen to be the best at helping the viewer to achieve each of these goals.”
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Plastic#Physical Therapy#Bestreviews
Fstoppers

Moringa – The Herb That Kills Cancer And Stops Diabetes

If you want to be healthier, to live longer, to have energy and not to have back problem, then Moringa herb is the right thing for you. It originates from South Asia and it also known under the term ‘drumstick’. Due to its powerful antioxidant properties, it has been used for medicinal purposes for so many years.
YOGA
Cosmopolitan

The 12 Best Pillows for Back Sleepers to Catch ZZZ’s Comfortably

We all need sleep, but how we get it varies from person to person. No, I'm not talking PJs, nighttime skincare routines, or how many hours of sleep you need to function like an actual human, I'm talking literally how you sleep—on your side, on your stomach, or on your back? Depending on which sleep study you consult, back sleepers make up anywhere from 8 to 10 percent of the population. If you happen to fall into this category, you're probably wondering where to find the best pillows for back sleepers to sleep comfortably. Well, you've come to the right place, my friend, because we've searched high and low for the pillows that will help back sleepers get the quality rest they need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
Indy100

Dr Oz challenged Dr Fauci to debate him and it completely backfired

Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong." Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err "debate"—to Dr. Fauci back in January.Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate. "I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Safety warning for at-home COVID-19 test kits

PORTLAND, Maine — As self-testing has spiked over the past few months, there is a new warning about home COVID-19 test kits. Experts say they contain a toxic substance that can be harmful to your family and your pets. Northern New England Poison Center covers Maine, New Hampshire, and...
PORTLAND, ME
CHICAGO READER

Best boutique that started on the back of a truck

The cat sign on the shop window says everything. “I have two cats [Sweet Pea and Naomi] that I bring to the shop when I’m in,” says Adrianne Hawthorne, 36, the owner of Ponnopozz Studio and Store in Ravenswood (4839 N. Damen). “The shop has a sign in the window indicating if a kitty is in, and, if so, which one. Shoppers are always welcome to pet the kitties and socialize with them.” Joy, kindness, and sincere enthusiasm are at the heart of Hawthorne’s business. And efficiency too. Besides running her boutique (brick-and-mortar and online at ponnopozz.com), making her art (which she sells at Ponnopozz and multiple stockists), and tirelessly promoting her business, Hawthorne also has a full-time job at Google as a user experience designer. “My Google job is remote and operates on Pacific time, so I usually do Ponnopozz things in the morning and then sign in to my day job. Since I am remote, I sometimes work from my art studio. It’s hard some days to juggle them, but overall, it helps my anxiety knowing I have a steady paycheck and it gives me more room to play with Ponnopozz, which is where I run wild,” she says. No wonder Hawthorne named her shop after two imaginary friends she had as a child, Ponno and Pozzer: “The name is about returning back to the unbridled creativity that children feel,” she explains.
CHICAGO, IL
Beach Radio

Well, This is Gross, Please Keep Your Mask on New Jersey

I don’t know if I’m ready for New Jersey to unmask. Hear me out, it's not for the reason you are thinking. Obviously the whole "mask thing" is relatively new for the everyday person. Two years. That’s it. Somehow, it became highly politicized to even talk about a mask. Still funny if you think about it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

The most advised generations — boomers and Generation X — are retiring. They demand more and different advice for this life stage.

Statistics indicate a marked increase in the number of people 55-plus retiring — especially among older college educated, higher incomeworkers. Younger baby boomers, the largest, most educated, generation of preretirees in United States history, are heading for the workplace door. Right behind them are older members of Generation X...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
scitechdaily.com

Fast Emergence of New COVID Variants Due to Virus’ Capacity for Rapid Burst Evolution

New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Happens to Your Body When You Haven’t Drunk Alcohol for 28 Days

An ordinary person with an average income drinks about 9.5 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics. And this person is not addicted to alcohol — they just like to spend time with their friends and have a few drinks. Sometimes they take a break during the week and drink just a little bit, maybe having one glass of wine before bed to relieve stress. What would happen to the body of this person if they quit drinking for 28 days?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy