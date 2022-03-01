The best back brace

The cat sign on the shop window says everything. “I have two cats [Sweet Pea and Naomi] that I bring to the shop when I’m in,” says Adrianne Hawthorne, 36, the owner of Ponnopozz Studio and Store in Ravenswood (4839 N. Damen). “The shop has a sign in the window indicating if a kitty is in, and, if so, which one. Shoppers are always welcome to pet the kitties and socialize with them.” Joy, kindness, and sincere enthusiasm are at the heart of Hawthorne’s business. And efficiency too. Besides running her boutique (brick-and-mortar and online at ponnopozz.com), making her art (which she sells at Ponnopozz and multiple stockists), and tirelessly promoting her business, Hawthorne also has a full-time job at Google as a user experience designer. “My Google job is remote and operates on Pacific time, so I usually do Ponnopozz things in the morning and then sign in to my day job. Since I am remote, I sometimes work from my art studio. It’s hard some days to juggle them, but overall, it helps my anxiety knowing I have a steady paycheck and it gives me more room to play with Ponnopozz, which is where I run wild,” she says. No wonder Hawthorne named her shop after two imaginary friends she had as a child, Ponno and Pozzer: “The name is about returning back to the unbridled creativity that children feel,” she explains.

