Wynwood office building sells for $49M at 100% occupancy

A 3,450-square-foot building built in 1981 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of 24th Street in Hialeah-area was sold on December 22, 2021. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $304 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 6,750 square-foot lot.
The primary building includes six commercial suites and six residential apartments, with tenants including 333 Cafe, a physical therapist and Top Form fitness studio. A three-family house in the rear has three apartments.
Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
It's the fourth-priciest single-family home sale in the ritzy Winter Park real estate market so far this year.
Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A company linked to a Dallas real estate firm paid more than $26.1 million for three medical office buildings in Middleburg Heights that house some of Southwest General Health Center’s operations. The Independence-based Woodside Health firm sold the 75,000 square-foot Southwest General Middleburg Medical Center...
Amid high demand for workforce housing and rising rents, out-of-state investors are eyeing southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities. Like many powerful women before you, engage in an opportunity for mentorship from the most influential women in Atlanta's local business community. 2022 CFO of the Year Awards. Atlanta Business Chronicle and...

JLL and Metro1 are working with the landlord to lease out the project.
The building, called CrossRidge One, is the newest piece of the 190-acre, mixed-use development in Lancaster County. The next phase will begin construction by the end of the year and include 55,000 square feet of retail space.
Welcome back to Deal Dash, our weekly roundup of dealmaking news in Greater Nashville. This week, we have intel on a new hotel project, some hefty construction loans and a local development firm's newest hire.
Milwaukee's F Street Group is the developer behind local real estate projects including The 42 in the Brewery District, which houses MKE Brewing Co.'s brewery and taproom, among other local commercial spaces. But the real estate development firm, led by president Scott Lurie, is also thinking beyond the physical realm....
Jet Linx has a fleet of 100 private jets and plans to add more.
WEST VALLEY — EM and its prime contractor CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV) completed the conversion of an onsite office building to a demolition support complex. This reconfigured facility will support cleanup activities during the demolition of the Main Plant Process Building, an EM priority for 2022. “The...
A Lake County car dealership wants to grow its existing location — a move that will create new jobs and construction work opportunities. Hyundai of Central Florida LLC plans to build a new 12,320-square-foot service building with 22 bays and an 18,476-square-foot dealership building on 3 acres next to the existing dealership at 17325 E. Highway 50 in Clermont.
A Dayton-area company has expanded its national footprint with the opening of a new office in Florida. Woolpert, an architecture, engineering, geospatial and strategic consulting company based in Beavercreek, launched its newest facility in St. Petersburg, Florida. The new site will focus on maritime, defense technology and geospatial intelligence. The...
