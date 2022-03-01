ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Perrigo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) _ Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $32.1 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $68.9 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.14 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGO

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Perrigo Co#Automated Insights
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

792K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy