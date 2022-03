The big picture: Microsoft seems to be kicking things into high gear with Windows 11 updates, following a slew of new features in the latest Insider preview. However, what most PC users are going to want to know with build 22557 is that Microsoft has also added a new requirement of signing up with an MSA (Microsoft Account) during initial device setup (OOBE) for both Windows 11 Home and Pro. It used to be that the latter, more expensive version would allow users to set up a local account while also being offline, but Microsoft says that even personal use of the OS will be subject to these requirements in the future.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO