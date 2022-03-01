ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) _ APi Group Corporation (APG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $47 million, or 67 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.94 billion.

APi shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APG

