APi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) _ APi Group Corporation (APG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $47 million, or 67 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.94 billion.

APi shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

