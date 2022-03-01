ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

“FCK PUTIN!”: metal responds to the invasion of Ukraine

By Metal Hammer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA host of international metal and rock bands have spoken out against Russia’s war on Ukraine. Members of Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer, Disturbed, Kiss, Bring Me The Horizon, Arch Enemy and more have posted messages of support for the Ukrainian people after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of their...

