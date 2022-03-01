ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

March comes in like a lamb

By Zane Satre
ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will keep climbing as we flip our calendars over to a new month. High temperatures in the low 40s are normal for early March. Much of...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamb#Qc
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the horizon

Snow could fall late Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 29 tonight. Thursday’s highs will climb to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 24 that night. Rain, possibly some snow, could fall late Thursday. Under a half-inch of accumulation is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Colder air moves in for the morning commute Thursday

TONIGHT: Early morning pockets of drizzle cleared out well before the AM commute this Wednesday morning. It was quite pleasant across the Ohio Valley. There was a bit more cloud cover early on then it gradually cleared out with high pressure nearby. The sunshine was around for most of the afternoon as we held on to Spring-like conditions. High temperatures today got into the mid 50s once again. We will briefly revert to colder days to the end the work-week. Tonight, an approaching cold front is expected to pass later on into early Thursday morning, bringing with it brief chances for rain showers and the potential for a few isolated pockets of flurries. This will be cleared out by the morning commute tomorrow. Warmer air the past several days will not allow much accumulation. Patchy slick spots and morning fog is possible tomorrow morning, just give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive to your final destination safely.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy