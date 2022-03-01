ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Farms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELTA, Canada (AP) _ Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million. The Delta, Canada-based company said it had net...

Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's fast-paced and hyperconnected world, investors are...
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
Benzinga

Oxford Square Capital Earnings Preview

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oxford Square Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital bulls will hope to hear the company...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Grid Dynamics Holdings

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Grid Dynamics Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Grid Dynamics Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Falling

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are trading lower by 12.8% at $25.70 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. ChemoCentryx reported quarterly losses of 58 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 50 cents per share. ChemoCentryx also reported quarterly...
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock drops after profit misses expectations but sales top forecasts, after a 'tough' January

Shares of Big Lots Inc. BIG, -0.40% dropped 2.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and that missed expectations while sales topped, citing a "tough" month of January, and provided a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 fell to $49.8 million, or $1.63 a share, from $98.0 million, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Sales slipped 0.3% to $1.73 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.72 billion, as same-store sales fell 2.3% to beat expectations of a 3.1% decline. Gross margin declined to 37.3% from 39.4%. "January was a tough month as inclement weather and the Omicron spike caused a slowdown in our business, further impacted by inventory delays in key areas," said Chief Executive Bruce Thorn. "However, as we have moved into 2022, we have seen these factors abate, and sales are regaining traction." For the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.10 to $1.20 and a "low double-digit" percentage decline in sales. The FactSet EPS consensus is $1.44 and the sales consensus of $1.51 billion implies a 7.3% decline. The stock has tumbled 18.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Snowflake: Q4 Earnings Insights

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Snowflake beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $193.31 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Baidu Earnings Preview

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Baidu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38. Baidu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Global Ship Lease's Earnings: A Preview

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Ship Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29. Global Ship Lease bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Kodiak Sciences Q4 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kodiak Sciences missed estimated earnings by 31.62%, reporting an EPS of $-1.79 versus an estimate of $-1.36. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened on a downbeat note this morning, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 33,616.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 13,721.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,352.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 1.6%...
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
