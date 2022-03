Nissan offers the best warranty in the truck market. The powertrain is the same from one generation to the next. Finally, a new generation of the Nissan Titan has begun. After fourteen years in the first generation, we now have a brand-new build for this half-ton truck. The 2022 Nissan Titan brings the most powerful standard drivetrain to the market along with a robust package of driver assistance features. This might sound familiar because the 2021 model had these qualities as well. What then are the changes to the new Titan?

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO