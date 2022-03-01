ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
625 Students participate in Licking Heights High School College Fair

By Pataskala Standard
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago
Licking Heights High School hosted a college fair on Tuesday, Feb. 1, that reinforced the school’s academic enhancement objective that every student graduates with an "E," either through enrollment in a college, enlistment in the military or strategically trained for immediate employment.

With that goal in mind, the fair included 20 colleges and universities, Army and Navy recruiters, and representatives from Central Ohio Technical College among others, according to School Counselor Troy Current.

"We had many of the colleges/universities bring shirts, water bottles, drawstring bags, and other items to give away to students that completed a 'College Fair Bingo' card," Current said. "Completed cards will be randomly drawn to determine who will get some of the giveaways."

In all, Current said, 321 juniors and 304 seniors participated in the college fair.

"We heard from many of the admissions representatives that our students asked great questions and were very interested in all of the colleges that were in attendance," Current added.

