New Haven, CT

QU professor discusses historic Supreme Court nomination

By Sara Tewksbury
WTNH
 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The recent nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court made history as the first Black woman to be nominated to sit on the country’s highest court.

News 8 was joined by Angela Robinson, visiting professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law, who recently wrote an op-ed about why it is time for this historic nomination.

Comments / 2

NeoKat 2009
1d ago

Look at her record!!! An obstructionist judge.. the highlight of her career was helping her drug lord uncle out of prison as well as pushing laws to decriminalize drug related crimes. This is not an unbiased judge in any way, shape, or form! WAKE UP AMERICANS!!! BIDEN IS DESTROYING THIS GREAT COUNTRY!!

Health commissioner confirmed despite GOP’s COVID concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s nominee for Department of Public Health Commissioner, was confirmed by the state House of Representatives on a mostly party-line vote, with some Republicans criticizing her handling of certain aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. GOP lawmakers said they weren’t questioning the qualifications of Juthani, an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
EXCLUSIVE: US Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona wants education to emerge stronger than before COVID

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina was granted an exclusive sit-down interview with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. Watch part one here.  Cardona has spent two years dealing with a pandemic through the eyes of an educator. One of those years as the U.S. Secretary of Education. He will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Purdue Pharma, Sackler family to pay $6 billion to victims & survivors of opioid epidemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced on Thursday that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will pay $6 billion to victims, survivors, and states for their role in the opioid epidemic. According to Tong, that’s 40 percent more than the previously vacated settlement appealed by CT. Connecticut will receive approximately $95 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
State of the Union by the numbers

(STACKER) – On March 1, 2022, against the backdrop of Putin’s premeditated and unprovoked war on the sovereign state of Ukraine and democracy at large, President Joe Biden gave his inaugural State of the Union address. Stacker compiled a list of notable numbers from Biden’s speech, addressing everything from a reckoning for the Russian oligarchy […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
