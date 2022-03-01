QU professor discusses historic Supreme Court nomination
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The recent nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court made history as the first Black woman to be nominated to sit on the country’s highest court.
News 8 was joined by Angela Robinson, visiting professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law, who recently wrote an op-ed about why it is time for this historic nomination.
