ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police investigating shots fired at Milwaukee St. and E. Washington Ave.

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWr3s_0eSGPaOE00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating reports of shots fired Monday night.

An off-duty police supervisor reported hearing the shots near Milwaukee Street and E. Washington Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. The supervisor reportedly saw a vehicle speed away from the scene.

Responding officers did not find any shell casings or any signs of damage to nearby homes or vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Third threat called in, two small fires set at Madison Memorial High School Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — In separate incidents, two small fires were lit in two bathrooms at Madison Memorial High School and another threat was called in for the school for the third day in a row Wednesday. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said staff responded within seconds to extinguish the fires. The fires were lit near the door of the bathrooms, and...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man electrocuted when falling wire hits vehicle, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 38-year-old man is dead after being electrocuted on Madison’s south side Tuesday, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a company was trimming trees near the intersection of West Broadway and Hoboken Road around 12:20 p.m. when a branch got stuck in a wire. When an employee...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alert issued for missing Walworth Co. man

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Walworth County man who was last seen in Waukesha Wednesday afternoon. Officials said Raymond Demara, 70, of the town of Troy, dropped his daughter off near a Pick ‘n Save grocery store in Mukwonago around 10 a.m. He used his debit card at a gas station in Elkhorn around 10:30 a.m. but did not make it home.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Ave#Police#Washington Avenue#Crime Stoppers#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Six people displaced in fire at Beloit apartment building

BELOIT, Wis. — Six people were displaced Wednesday after a fire at a Beloit apartment building. The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sixth Street. ﻿ Fire Department officials said smoke could be seen coming from one of the apartment units when crews arrived. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The Red...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire destroys garage in Monroe County

SPARTA (WKBT) — An early morning fire in Monroe County destroyed a garage and damaged a house. The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched at 3:13 a.m. Tuesday to 13196 Grandview Road in the town of Angelo to a fire in the garage. They arrived to find the garage fully engulfed and the side of the house on fire.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fitchburg police officer injured while attempting arrest, hospitalized

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Fitchburg police officer was injured while attempting an arrest Tuesday, officials said. Officers were responding to a reported disturbance in the 4500 block of Thurston Lane around 6:15 p.m. ﻿ Police said a suspect resisted when officers tried to arrest him. One officer was injured during the incident and was hospitalized with minor injuries. Officials said...
FITCHBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Parole possible in 31 years for man guilty in fatal shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — One of two men convicted in a fatal shooting in Fond du Lac County has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 31 years. Twenty-six-year-old Devon Neuman was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 shooting death of Logan Foster. Neuman was convicted by a jury in July of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. A judge can consider a parole eligibility date.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alert cancelled for Shawano man

SHAWANO, Wis. — A Silver Alert has issued Tuesday afternoon was cancelled Late Tuesday after the Shawano man was found safe. Ray Danielson, 73, was last seen leaving his home in the Shawano area around 4 p.m. to go to a friend’s house, officials said. He also previously mentioned traveling to the Milwaukee area. Danielson is described as five-foot-four and...
SHAWANO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin superintendent placed on leave following searches

SURING, Wis. (AP) — A superintendent of a Wisconsin school district who is accused of illegally confining six female students has been placed on paid administrative leave. Suring Public Schools superintendent Kelly Casper was charged with false imprisonment after the students said she asked them to take off some of their clothes in a high school bathroom in searches for vaping devices Jan. 17 and 18.
SURING, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy