Establishment Labs reports Q4 results

Nevertheless, Roku through its earnings report is confident that 2022 and the years ahead will be characterized by increased revenue and global new viewerships. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock closed Thursday, February 17, 2022, trading at $144.71, down 10.37 percent from the day’s opening price. The losses were exaggerated during the after-hours trading session with a decline of approximately 22.36 percent as of Feb 27, 2022, 7:59 p.m EST. Notably, the sharp Roku stock decline in a day has largely been attributed to the rather disappointing fourth quarter and 2021 financial results.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO