Establishment Labs reports Q4 results

By Manshi Mamtora
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Establishment Labs press release (NASDAQ:ESTA): Q4 Gross...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bausch Health Companies reports Q4 results

BHC - Bausch Health Companies Inc. Patiently waiting for the day of the spin-off to realize the true value of this co.bought at low teens and kept it since. @Rhmassing Right now I hope they put everything on hold untile market conditions improve. Market conditions could not be worse. g.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Main Street has started to pay special dividends again. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that continuously outperforms for the benefit of its stockholders. According to preliminary fourth-quarter operating statistics, net asset value climbed by 4% QoQ. The business development company's payout, including the special dividend, was also out-earned by net investment income, and it could afford to give shareholders a sizable rise this year.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Noble Corporation: A Look At Q4 2021 Results

Noble Corp. released its quarterly report. There are no big surprises in the report, which is usual for the offshore drilling companies. We have recently discussed Transocean's (RIG) fleet status report and Borr Drilling's (BORR) earnings report, and now it's time to take a look at the earnings report and the fleet status report from Noble Corp. (NE).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Liberty Latin America reports Q4 results

Liberty Latin America press release (NASDAQ:LILA): Q4 Adjusted OIBDA $470M (+10% Y/Y) Revenue of $1.28B (+16.4% Y/Y). Adjusted OIBDA margin of 36.7%. LLA 2022 Financial Guidance: P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~18%; adding or upgrading ~600,000 homes passed and adjusted FCF guidance of ~$250 million; ~25% Y/Y reported growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Borr Drilling: A Look At Q4 2021 Results

Borr Drilling reported Q4 2021 results. Not surprisingly, the company continues to lose money, but the market stays focused on the future performance. Borr Drilling (BORR) has recently released its fourth-quarter report, and it's high time to take a look at the company's performance at a time when oil is heading towards the $100 level.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Investors Are Looking for Better Returns on Marketing When Skillz Reports Q4 Results

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Feb. 23. The company is struggling to sustain growth amid economic reopening. The coronavirus pandemic was good for Skillz's business. Millions of people were stuck at home and looked to entertainment options they could consume...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Will Q4 results give buoyancy to Block?

Block (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.06B (+28.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, SQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Petrobras Q4 results -- strong results, fat dividend

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reported Q4 results after the close, posting strong free cash flow and announcing a robust dividend, in line with the Company's recently released multi-year strategy. During the quarter, Petrobras (PBR) posted $11.3b of adjusted EBITDA and generated $7.5b of free cash flow. Annualizing Q4 results (~$45b EBITDA /...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

ROKU Stock Loses Over 30% as Roku Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Financial Results

Nevertheless, Roku through its earnings report is confident that 2022 and the years ahead will be characterized by increased revenue and global new viewerships. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock closed Thursday, February 17, 2022, trading at $144.71, down 10.37 percent from the day’s opening price. The losses were exaggerated during the after-hours trading session with a decline of approximately 22.36 percent as of Feb 27, 2022, 7:59 p.m EST. Notably, the sharp Roku stock decline in a day has largely been attributed to the rather disappointing fourth quarter and 2021 financial results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

WM Technology Reports Q4 And Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS), a leading marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced its financial results late for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. "Our fourth quarter performance was the largest quarterly revenue in our Company’s history at $54 million, which represents a 39% year-over-year growth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Penumbra Posts Mixed Bag Q4 Results, Reports Topline Growth Of 22%

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) posted Q4 FY21 revenue of $204 million, +22.2% Y/Y (up 23% in constant currency), beating the consensus of $194.30 million. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew 30.4% (31.1%) to $113.6 million. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew 13.3% (14.1%) to $90.4 million. The gross...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
