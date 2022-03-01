ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

How to protect your Spring Break vacation plans at the airport

By Griffin Wright
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ku5qI_0eSGOuPD00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Due to staffing shortages and pandemic-related issues more flights are getting canceled. This leads to more flights being overbooked as the passengers are then filtered to later flights.

Airlines have been offering cash vouchers to people who volunteer to take a later flight, but when they can’t find any takers they will bump people off the flight.

When this happens there are a few things the airlines consider. One is that they tend to bump people who are in the cheapest economy seats first meaning if you splurge on a first or business class ticket you will be safe from getting moved to another flight.

Iowa county with strong Ukrainian history bracing for the worst

Shawn Miller, a Travel Agent with S David Travel, has seen more clients running into issues with overbooked flights.

Miller has advice for how people can further avoid getting bumped from a flight. “Typically if you’re a frequent flier with them, even if you open the account just for this particular flight, there’s probably a less chance you’re going to get bumped than someone who’s not a frequent flyer,” Miller said.

Miller also said that checking in ahead of time and checking a bag helps prevent passengers from getting chosen to move flights. This is because the airline doesn’t want to deal with tracking down and moving a passenger’s checked bag to another flight.

The time people choose to fly in and out of their destinations is important as well. Travel on the busiest days like weekends is when passengers have a higher chance of running into overbooking-related issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Bird flu found in small western Iowa backyard flock

IOWA — The avian flu has been detected in a backyard poultry flock in Pottawattamie County, agriculture officials confirmed on Wednesday. Its the first case of the virus to be reported in Iowa after numerous cases have been confirmed in Indiana and New York in recent weeks. In a release from the Iowa Department of […]
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa lumber prices climbing again ahead of construction season

DES MOINES, IOWA — The price of lumber has seen highs and lows since the pandemic, now industry experts say the cost of lumber and other construction material is rising again. The Vice President and CEO of Leachman Lumber, Mark Leachman, said people should expect to pay a great deal more at the checkout. “We […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa fire officials already concerned about dry conditions

INDIANOLA, IOWA — On Wednesday a burn ban was issued for Warren County, after firefighters there have spent the week putting out grass fires. “Indianola  pretty much was out all day yesterday on grass fires,” said Tony Beck, President of the Warren County Fire Association, “Towards the afternoon they ended up having us, Martinsville and […]
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Iowa had a below average February. What’s ahead for March?

IOWA — Meteorological Winter is over, and temperatures were about average! Because January and February were both below average, it was December that evened temperatures out. When combining the high and low temperatures for each day of the month and taking the average, Des Moines was 7.1° above average in December, 4.2° below average in […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

New mosquito now calling Iowa home thanks to climate change

AMES, IOWA — Temperatures are warming back up which means before long, mosquito eggs that survived the winter will begin to hatch. This year some Iowans may notice they’re swatting at a different type of mosquito. The Asian Tiger mosquito is scientifically known as Aedes Albopictus. They’ve been in the United States for over 30 […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Manifesting success

Mandy Morris shares how to reach your goals through believing and the do’s and don’ts of manifesting. Learn more about manifesting here.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Economy#Vacation#Spring Break#Ukrainian
WHO 13

Snow possible tonight with severe weather chances on Saturday

After several days in the 60s, several changes are coming to Iowa’s weather for the rest of the week. A cold front moving through the state today will bring an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening. Although temperatures still look to top out in the upper 60s and low 70s and before […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Widow hopeful ‘Gail Orcutt School Radon Safety’ bill passes

DES MOINES, Iowa – The American Cancer Society renewed its push for a radon testing mandate in schools Wednesday. The Cancer Society is calling on lawmakers to pass the Gail Orcutt School Radon Safety bill. It’s named after a teacher who died of radon-induced lung cancer. The bill requires schools to test for radon and […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

NASA and NOAA launching new weather satellite: GOES-T

Do you use a weather app to look at the weather on your smartphone? If so, you are using NOAA’s satellite data. Today, March 1st at 3:38 PM (central) the window for launching NASA and NOAA’s newest satellite, GOES-T, begins. The launch will take place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. GOES stands […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WHO 13

How the pandemic is affecting ADHD rates in children

IOWA — ADHD rates have been trending upwards since before the COVID-19 pandemic but according to some experts, those numbers may have kept increasing during the pandemic. “The numbers are increasing,” said Dr. Heather Soyer, a pediatric psychologist, “With the recognition that inattention is also an important variable, as well as executive functioning difficulties in […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Surprise for Iowa Girl Scout troop that had cash stolen

DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa Girl Scout troop got a big surprise this week. You might remember our previous story about Carlisle’s Troop 709. The troop had its cookie donation box stolen in February. Tuesday, Peoples Bank wrote them a check for $200, which is enough to cover what was stolen. “As a […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

50 and 60° highs return: The best days to grill this week

After central Iowa finally recorded its first measurable snowfall of the month last week, it looks to disappear completely by the middle of this week. While most weeks this month have featured highs in the teens, 20s, 30s, and 40s, the last day of February and the first few days of March look to bring […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2 dogs rescued from crates in abandoned Des Moines apartment

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Animal Rescue League in Des Moines is caring for two dogs found near death in deplorable conditions last month. The two dogs – Amilia and Scappy – were found locked in kennels with no food or water in an abandoned apartment on the south side of Des Moines late last […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy