Following his experience with COVID-19 earlier this year, Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist Eddie Vedder opened up to an audience about his “pretty serious” health scare. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Pearl Jam’s bandmate revealed more details about his fight against the virus during the group’s show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Friday (February 25th). “I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, about five or six weeks ago. And literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes,” he explained. The singer also said that he had done some very good things for his body and he has had a lot of fun.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO