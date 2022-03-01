Titans' Amani Hooker confident and hungry going in 2022

Amani Hooker made tremendous strides in his first year as one of the Tennessee Titans’ starting safeties, although the path to get there was not always linear.

The Iowa product suffered a foot injury in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and missed the next five out of six contests.

However, he lived up to the hype in his return to the lineup, recording a career-high 62 tackles to go along with one interception and four passes defended in just 12 games played.

“I felt like I’d had I had a good year, my first year starting and throughout the whole season, I feel like I improved and got better, not just like physically but communication being a leader as well, and it was very encouraging for myself to see what I can do at this level,” Hooker said at the end of the year.

Hooker made significant improvements in his pass coverage, and so much so that he was recognized as the most-improved player on the Titans, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 23-year-old limited quarterbacks to a 68.6 completion percentage and 79.3 QB rating while not allowing any touchdowns. In 2020, Hooker was tabbed for an 82.6 completion percentage and 83.2 QB rating.

He also was one of the lone bright spots in the Titans’ playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, recording an insane diving interception that set up A.J. Brown’s touchdown two plays later.

“Going into the offseason, it’s good to have that game under my belt, but unfortunately we lost. I’m hungrier — I mean, the whole team is hungry,” he added. “We’re going to come out here this offseason and get better.”

Hooker credits fellow starting safety Kevin Byard as a mentor, and the two have formed one of the best safety duos in the National Football League.

Per PFF, Byard and Hooker finished with top-five grades among safeties in the NFL in 2021, with Byard landing at No. 1 (90.4) and Hooker at No. 3 (85.9).

Byard returned to elite status in 2021 after a down 2020 season, recording five interceptions, 13 pass deflections, 88 combined tackles, and two defensive touchdowns.

And his play seemed to elevate those around him, including Hooker.

“Oh, yeah, me and (Byard) out there, we’re in sync, we’re playing together. I love playing next to him,” Hooker said of his teammate. “He’s a baller. He plays at a high level. I just try to match it and try not to let him down, let the team down, and just try and do the best I can to do my part.”

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Hooker will return to the Titans alongside Byard next season, and the two will be expected to anchor the top of the defense.

As far as what he needs to improve upon this offseason, Hooker is keeping it simple.

“I like to just go back to the basics and improve on everything that I think I can improve on and then stuff that I think I’m good at, I gotta go back to make sure those are good as well,” he concluded.

Hooker enters the 2022 campaign on the final year of his rookie contract. If he plays like he did in 2021, he should land himself a nice new contract in 2023.