Estée Lauder Executive Fired After Sharing Racist Chingy COVID-19 Meme On Instagram

Lauren London dropped a gem on her timeline and gave a lesson to her 9.6 Million Followers on when things don’t go as planned. London appeared on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast where she talks about trauma, spirituality, and how to recover from a loss. The podcast captions that share how the tragic death of her partner, Nipsey Hustle who was tragically murdered in 2019, has helped strengthen her faith, dealing with things that are out of your control, and how she’s using her pain to help and serve others and maintaining the spirit of celebration. In the brief video that she shares with her followers, she states “ Not having control, letting go. When you have this plan for your life, as you should, if or when that gets derailed and you have plan B to go off of that you didn’t plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have we do not and it’s actually very powerful to surrender. We think that it’s a weakness but there is so much power in letting go and flowing with the river. Life is gonna do what it’s gonna do” she adds “And we are all gonna get chin checked by life one way or another so I might as well focus on my enlightenment and roll with the river and not fight with the rocks.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO