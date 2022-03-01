ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estée Lauder Executive Fired After Sharing Racist Chingy COVID-19 Meme On Instagram

By Dylan Kemp
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou would think someone would think twice before posting something on social media that could get them into trouble. Estée Lauder, senior executive John Demsey, was fired from his position on Monday, February 28, after posting a racist COVID-19 meme mentioning Chingy on his Instagram. “My n***a Snuffy...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

