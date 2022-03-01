ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome COVID Cases Top 50K

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
As schools in Broome County prepare to go to a mask-optional rule March 2 in response to the slowing of new cases of COVID-19 and new state and national guidelines, the pandemic numbers continue to show new cases every day. With the addition of 93 new cases since last...

