The following are the names of seven important people in this state; but chances are, most of you do not have any idea of who they are: Norman F. Pulliam, Michael E. Hutchins, Dr. Mark F. Hartley, Jake Rasor Jr., James Carlisle Oxner III, Duane Swygert and Jerry Allen Lee. These men are the board of directors of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. They are all white and most at least 50 years old. There are no women on the board or people of color. They are all appointed by the state Legislature. The terms of five of the directors expire on July 1, 2022. Now is a good time to place directors on the board who are more representative of the demographic makeup of South Carolina. Since small game hunting in the state now is worse than it has ever been in my almost 74 years, I think changes must be made now. Quail, dove and other game have reached levels that are below huntable levels.

