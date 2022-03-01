Red Wings close out home stand tonight

March 7 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo returned to the court for the first time in about a year during Monday's 123-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Oladipo last appeared in an NBA game on April 8, 2021. The two-time All-Star guard had been sidelined since enduring another long recovery process after a second surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, which he initially injured while playing for the Indiana Pacers in January 2019.

NBA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO