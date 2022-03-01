ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Members of the public were present but there was no slaughterhouse discussion Monday

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many in the audience attending the joint city - county - USD 475 meeting Monday are opponents of the proposed live-kill beef processing facility...

jcpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
JC Post

Former high school site receives joint meeting attention

Future usage of the former Junction City High School location was part of the discussion at the joint city - county - USD 475 meeting on Monday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The school board recently voted to sell the property to the city for $1 with a memorandum of understanding still needing to be prepared. The school district would demolish the property and turn the site over to the city.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Chamber will host a legislative coffee

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative coffee on Saturday from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Municipal Building. You can attend and ask area state legislators about legislative issues. Those who are invited to attend include state senators Jeff Longbine and Tom Hawk plus state representatives...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Government
JC Post

KDOT announces funding for aviation projects

KDOT has announced funding for 36 projects through the Kansas Airport Improvement Program. That program receives $5 million annually through the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, and requires airport sponsors to share in the project costs by paying between 5% and 50% of the total project. In Herington $18,000 has been...
HERINGTON, KS
JC Post

🎥 Vote on Kansas health chief allows GOP to air COVID beefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans' frustrations over how Kansas handled the coronavirus pandemic are complicating Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's efforts to keep her top public health administrator in place. The state Senate health committee made no recommendation Thursday on whether Janet Stanek should be confirmed as head of...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

New Deputy Commanding General for Support is assigned to Fort Riley

Chief of Staff of the Army has announced the assignment of Brigadier General Niave F. Knell, to Deputy Commanding General (Support), 1st Infantry Division, at Fort Riley. Brig. Gen. Knell currently serves as Commandant, United States Army Military Police School, United States Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She previously served as Chief of Staff, United States Army North, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
RILEY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interchange#Slaughterhouse#The Elected#Beef
JC Post

Senate approves three nominees to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA — Bipartisan majorities in the Kansas Senate voted Wednesday to confirm three nominees to the Kansas Board of Regents recommended by Gov. Laura Kelly. The process of considering nominations of former BNSF Railway executive Carl Ice, retired school superintendent Cynthia Lane and former banker and state Sen. Wint Winter took on an unusually high level of political intrigue as some GOP lawmakers sought to derail Kelly’s picks of Lane and Winter to the state board with oversight of more than 30 public universities, community colleges and technical colleges.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

State activating smoke modeling tool for Flint Hills burning season

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reminds Kansans that March and April are the months when large areas of the state’s Flint Hills rangeland are burned. These burns help preserve the tallgrass prairie, control invasive species, reduce woody encroachment from species such as Eastern...
POLITICS
JC Post

Soybean production meeting will be held Wednesday evening

Since 2010 Geary County farmers have planed more acres of soybeans than any other crop including wheat. Soybeans can be an economically attractive crop due to the high value per bushel with a current rate of more than $15 per bushel. Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte also noted that they have a lower cost of production due to the fact they do not need nitrogen fertilizer.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
JC Post

Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit returns to Fort Riley

Fort Riley Transition Assistance Program is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host the “Hiring Our Heroes” Career Summit March 24 at Riley’s Community Center. The career summit is a specialized event designed to educate, inform, inspire and connect service members, veterans, military spouses...
RILEY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy