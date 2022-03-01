Members of the public were present but there was no slaughterhouse discussion Monday

TOPEKA — Bipartisan majorities in the Kansas Senate voted Wednesday to confirm three nominees to the Kansas Board of Regents recommended by Gov. Laura Kelly. The process of considering nominations of former BNSF Railway executive Carl Ice, retired school superintendent Cynthia Lane and former banker and state Sen. Wint Winter took on an unusually high level of political intrigue as some GOP lawmakers sought to derail Kelly’s picks of Lane and Winter to the state board with oversight of more than 30 public universities, community colleges and technical colleges.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO