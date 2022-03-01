Members of the public were present but there was no slaughterhouse discussion Monday
Many in the audience attending the joint city - county - USD 475 meeting Monday are opponents of the proposed live-kill beef processing facility...jcpost.com
Many in the audience attending the joint city - county - USD 475 meeting Monday are opponents of the proposed live-kill beef processing facility...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 1