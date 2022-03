Faith Hill and her youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, are the cutest duo in a snapshot shared by Audrey on her Instagram page. Their twinning outfits from a family vacation back in 2019 show that the 1883 star looks like an older sister to her daughter. Wearing classic, cutoff-denim shorts, white T-shirts and black sunglasses, it’s hard to tell who is the mom and who is the daughter. The 20-year-old model marked their location as Delos, Greece, and informed everyone in the caption, “twinning in 2019” — just so everyone knows it’s a throwback carousel. The sweet part about Audrey posting the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO