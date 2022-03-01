Brooks and Dunn are coming to Bossier City, and they're bringing Jordan Davis with them

Kix Brooks is coming home, and he's bringing longtime music partner Ronnie Dunn with him on June 10.

The country music legends Brooks and Dunn are bringing their "Reboot 2022 Tour" to Brookshire Grocery Arena with special guest and Shreveport native Jordan Davis.

The "Reboot" tour was supposed to launch in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID.

Since 1990, Brooks and Dunn have released 50 singles, won 17 Country Music Association Awards, 26 Academy of Country Music Awards and two Grammys.

Tickets go on sale on March 4, at 10 a.m. at the B1 Bank Box Office and through Ticketmaster.com.