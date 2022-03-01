ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot Monday on Petersburg's Ferndale Avenue dies later at hospital in first 2022 murder

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
PETERSBURG — Police have a teenager in custody charged with the killing of a man Monday in Petersburg's west end, the city's first homicide of the year..

Ronald Parker, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a gun inside the city. Parker is being held pending a court appearance.

He is accused of killing Brian Wade Jr., 32, in the 2200 block of Ferndale Avenue near its intersection with Summit Street. The incident was reported shortly before 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Crews responding to the scene found Wade with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said the suspect was located at the scene and captured without incident.

No motive has been released for the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

This was the first homicide reported in Petersburg for 2022. Last year, 18 people were killed in the city.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

