ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

1 Key Metric That Could Make or Break Nu Holdings

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) recently reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021, its first earnings report since going public toward the end of 2021. The results looked strong, driven by huge revenue growth. Nu also added millions of new customers to its already huge base and showed growth in other key metrics as well. While there is a lot to analyze, one metric that investors should focus on is monthly average revenue per active customer (ARPAC), because it has the potential to more or less make or break Nu. Let me explain.

Why ARPAC is so important

At the end of 2021, Nu had about 54 million customers, which is a huge amount. But as those in banking will tell you, while having lots of customers is great, you need to be able to monetize that base. Some customers may cost you more to serve them than they are worth. One key metric that helps Nu determine how well it monetizes its customer base is ARPAC. Nu defines this metric as average monthly revenue divided by the average number of individual monthly active users for any given period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtOMl_0eSGMjs200

Image source: Getty Images.

In the fourth quarter, Nu's ARPAC rose to $5.60, up 14% from the sequential quarter and up nearly 70% year over year. It's good growth, but ARPAC at Nu still pales in comparison to traditional banks in Brazil that have monthly ARPACs between $35 and $38.

I doubt any investors would expect to see Nu's ARPAC that high right now, considering Nu's whole business model is predicated on the idea of attaching much lower fees to its products than those seen at traditional banks in Brazil. It's one of the main reasons customers in Latin America love Nu. But long-term, it is still a metric that investors expect to go up.

Interestingly, management noted that among their more mature cohorts of customers, who have been with the bank longer and tend to make Nu their primary bank and use multiple Nu products, ARPAC has exceeded $15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7rRE_0eSGMjs200

Image source: Nu Holdings Q4 2021 investor presentation.

These charts may be a little hard to view, but the one all the way to the right shows that customer cohorts that joined Nu early in 2017 -- about 57 months ago -- now have ARPACs of about $15 or more. Nu Chief Operating Officer Guilherme Marques do Lago said he thinks this is something that investors are not fully baking into their assessment of the company:

As the cohorts season, as the cohorts mature, you can see that we become the primary banking relationship of more and more of those customers and we increase the usage and the engagement and the purchase volumes with our core products. And then secondly it's the cross sell, as we launch new products, as we launch new features, we actually increased this now average revenue per active customers.

The chart on the right also shows that newer cohorts are starting to make progress to the $15 ARPAC number faster than older cohorts, which Marques do Lago attributed to the fact that the bank now has many more products and offerings than it did in 2017.

It's still not a guarantee

When pressed about risks for the bank , Marques do Lago said that while ARPAC trends look strong, he still sees it as one of the main risks for Nu. I, too, believe that the recent trends support ARPAC growth because the company is greatly expanding its product base into different lending capabilities, an investing platform, and an e-commerce marketplace that now has 20 different partners. This should drive engagement.

But considering the macro environment in Brazil and Latin America, consumer demand could be fragile in the future. Nu is an industry leader when it comes to customer acquisition costs, but those could also rise if competition emerges, making ARPAC growth critical. Ultimately, investors will want to keep a close eye on ARPAC, its growth rate, and customer cohort maturation trends, because the direction of ARPAC has the potential to make or break this stock.

10 stocks we like better than Nu Holdings Ltd.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nu Holdings Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Sequential#Brazilian#Nu Holdings
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips. With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, the company has raked in billions in revenue.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Nu Holdings Is A Reflexivity Play

Nubank is already the largest bank in Brazil, with licenses incoming for other countries with large unbanked populations and still long growth horizons. Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the company that runs Nubank, is an interesting prospect on the markets that play in emerging markets. The play here isn't so different from a company like Qudian (NYSE:QD), minus the risks that exist in Chinese markets around ownership of stock and regulation of high rates. However, in addition to the opportunity in online banking powered by AI, and the open field of unbanked populations, Nubank has tapped into a very compelling ecosystem concept that interacts well with the other factors that make Nubank attractive. With results continuing to be proved in today's Q4 call, we believe in the ROI of customer acquisition in this cash burning business, and note that reflexivity could play highly in the business' success, helped in part by being Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) backed.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Things That Could Make or Break Teladoc's Q4 Earnings This Month

Teladoc reports its fourth-quarter and year-end results next week. The emergence of the omicron variant in the past few months should mean stronger-than-anticipated earnings numbers for the business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin is close to breaking a key support level which could point to 27% downside ahead, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says

Bitcoin is flirting with a key support level that could give way to more downside if broken, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton. Consecutive weekly closes below $37,400 would suggest a continued downtrend to $27,000. "The weekly stochastics have turned lower, further increasing the possibility of a breakdown," Stockton said...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Does the Big Opportunity in Latin America Justify Nu Holdings' Big Valuation?

Nu now trades at 21 times trailing 12-month revenue. The company is not profitable but is growing like crazy. The banking opportunity in Latin America is huge. Investors clearly view Latin America as one of the next big banking markets, with banks and venture capital investing billions into financial technology companies in the region in 2021. One of the more interesting emerging fintechs is Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), a digital bank based in Brazil that got its start by making it easier for customers to use online banking and by offering much lower fees than traditional banks in the country.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could This Metric Trigger a Major Rebound for Axon?

Axon looks to build upon its dollar-based net retention rate of 119% from Q3. This rate tracks the growth stemming from its increasingly vital Axon Cloud unit. These cloud sales are high-margin and recurring, offering immense potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Outlook for Indian Markets Negative Says Key Metrics in Indian Tracking ETF

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced financial research tools for investors, reports on macro fund flows into country-tracking ETFS and equities. "Fund flow into country-tracking ETFs and changes in short interest provide insights into institutional sentiment in the country's future outlook," said Wilton Risenhoover,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy