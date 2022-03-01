ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislative maneuvering kills voting rights bill

By Diane Denish
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 2 days ago
The chaos at the end of a legislative session is always something to watch. The most important and controversial legislation is finally on the calendar.

The rush to pass bills, however, is invariably accompanied by efforts of the opposition to block bills they oppose. With the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, Senate Republicans used every procedural tactic to block it.

This bill would have made absentee voting more available to rural, elderly, and disabled voters; established places for voters to securely drop ballots; and provided more protection for elections officials.

Here’s how it played out.

The original voting rights measure, Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, was a broad expansion of voting rights and access. Provisions included allowing 17-year-olds to vote in local elections, automatic voter registration, requiring two drop boxes per county for absentee ballots, and establishing a permanent absentee voter list.

Early on, it was delayed but then passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee. In the Senate it was halted by a procedural move known as a Call of the Senate. Having served 8 years as lieutenant governor, the presiding officer of the Senate, I understand the call. It requires every unexcused senator be present in the chamber for debate on the specific bill. Two Senators couldn’t be located: Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, and Sen. Greg Schmedes, R-Tijeras. This killed the bill, at least temporarily.

Meanwhile, in the House SB 144, sponsored by Democrats Sen. Katy Duhigg of Albuquerque and Rep. Damon Ely of Corrales, was making its way through the House. Called Intimidation of Election Workers, it was a two-page bill that passed the Senate unanimously.

The day before the session ended this bill was amended in the House Judiciary Committee to include voter rights provisions from SB 8, which remained stalled in the Senate. Notably it excluded some of the most controversial parts – 17-year-old voting and the automatic voter registration. Now a 170-page bill, it passed and went to the House.

With only five hours left, Republicans used every minute of the three-hour debate limit to question the amended version of SB 144, a familiar slowdown tactic. They had earlier used the same tactic on bills they supported. House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, earlier boasted of their intentions. He announced that time is the one weapon the minority has when it comes to stopping legislation. Get over it, he said.

SB 144 passed the House 39 to30 and headed back to the Senate for concurrence. Just two hours remained in the 30-day session.

But the die was cast. As the Senate awaited the arrival of SB 144, the Majority Leader went to the order of business known as Announcements and Miscellaneous. The two-hour debate limit does not apply during this time, something else I learned as lieutenant governor. Normally this time is used to introduce guests, announce committee hearings, make a little joke, or commend another senator. Not this time.

When the voting rights bill arrived, Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, had already been recognized. He was on his way to a two hour and forty-minute litany. It included a distorted New Mexico history lesson, a baseball sports analogy, railing on rail, and commentary on forest thinning, taxes, highways, and more. Nothing to do with voting rights.

The bill died as he ran out the clock. His purpose? Joining the national Republican effort to keep voters from having improved access to voting. In New Mexico all it took was a Call of the Senate and a hot-air filibuster.

Its failure could discourage participation by challenged voters, and it leaves our election workers and officials unprotected.

