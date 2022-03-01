ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarusian troops have crossed Ukrainian border, officials say. Lukashenko denies allegations

By Christopher Hutton, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Ukraine officials claim to have seen Belarusian forces crossing the northern border to assist Russia in its invasion. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko denied these allegations on Tuesday morning. Ukraine's Parliament confirmed earlier reports released by journalists and intelligence alleging that Belarusian troops were mustering. However, Lukashenko says that Belarus...

