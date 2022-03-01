ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Target had a big finish to 2021, is upbeat on 2022

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Target Corp. topped $100 billion in annual sales for the first time as it delivered strong holiday quarter results, and it showed confidence that it could keep growth going beyond the Covid-19 pandemic. The Minneapolis-based retailer on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.54 billion, or $3.21 a share, for the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Target bumps starting pay again, to as high as $24/hour

Target Corp. on Monday said that it will boost its starting pay for workers beyond $15 an hour and expand health benefits for employees and families. The Minneapolis-based retailer said its new starting wage for hourly workers at Target stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations will range from $15 to $24 per hour. The highest wages won't be available everywhere or for all jobs — warehouse workers often make more than store employees, for example — but Target (NYSE: TGT) said the goal was to position itself "as a wage leader in every market where it operates."
RETAIL
TheStreet

Target Joins Walmart and Amazon in Retail's Big 3

Retail giant Target's (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report fortunes were dwindling around this time, eight years ago, the Minneapolis retailer was suffering from the financial fallout of one of the largest credit card thefts in history. During fourth quarter 2013, Target experienced a data breach in which an intruder...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Target misses holiday sales estimates, warns of more margin pain

U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday fell short of analysts' sales expectations for the crucial holiday quarter and signaled no immediate relief from the squeeze on margins by decades-high inflation and rising labor costs. Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the November-January period, from 26.8% the year before, as retailers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Saunders
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corp#Factset#The Wall Street Journal#Tgt#Globaldata#Bloomberg
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dollar Tree has an average price target of $173.8 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $162.00.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree misses on sales, completes price hike to $1.25 in the U.S.

Dollar Tree Inc. sltr stock fell 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a sales miss. Net income totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, down from $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, last year. The company experienced three uncommon charges during the quarter, including $34.1 million for a recall at an Arkansas distribution center and the 404 Family Dollar stores it serves due to a rodent infestation. Sales totaled $7.077 billion, up from $6.767 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.78 and sales of $7.120 billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5%, with Dollar Tree up 3.1% and Family Dollar up 1.7%. The FactSet consensus was for 2.9% same-store sales growth. "Importantly, we recently completed a successful conversion to a $1.25 price point across all Dollar Tree stores in the U.S., more than two months ahead of schedule, which significantly enhances our ability to provide a meaningful assortment at extreme value to our shoppers," said Michael Witynski, chief executive of the company, in a statement. "We continue to have terrific performance on other key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our $3 and $5 Plus assortment in Dollar Tree stores, as well as our Combo Stores and H2 Renovations at Family Dollar." For the first quarter, Dollar Tree is guiding for sales in a range from $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion, a same-store sales increase in the low single-digits and EPS in the range of $1.95 to $2.10. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $6.797 billion, same-store sales growth of 2.7% and EPS of $1.67. For the full-year, Dollar Tree's outlook is for sales in the range of $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion, same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and EPS in the range of $7.60 to $8.00. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $28.042 billion, same-store sales growth of 1% and EPS of $7.65. Dollar Tree stock has gained 41.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Target Goes Big With $1.5 Billion Profit in Q4

Click here to read the full article. Target Corp. continued to charge ahead in the fourth quarter — and is looking to keep much of its momentum as the consumer response to COVID-19 evolves.  The retailer’s net profits increased 11.9 percent to $1.5 billion, or $3.21 a diluted share, from $1.4 billion, or $2.73, in 2020. Sales for the three months ended Jan. 29 rose 9.4 percent to $30.6 billion from $28 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share tallied $3.19, easily beating the $2.86 analysts projected. More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock drops after profit misses expectations but sales top forecasts, after a 'tough' January

Shares of Big Lots Inc. BIG, -0.40% dropped 2.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and that missed expectations while sales topped, citing a "tough" month of January, and provided a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 fell to $49.8 million, or $1.63 a share, from $98.0 million, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Sales slipped 0.3% to $1.73 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.72 billion, as same-store sales fell 2.3% to beat expectations of a 3.1% decline. Gross margin declined to 37.3% from 39.4%. "January was a tough month as inclement weather and the Omicron spike caused a slowdown in our business, further impacted by inventory delays in key areas," said Chief Executive Bruce Thorn. "However, as we have moved into 2022, we have seen these factors abate, and sales are regaining traction." For the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.10 to $1.20 and a "low double-digit" percentage decline in sales. The FactSet EPS consensus is $1.44 and the sales consensus of $1.51 billion implies a 7.3% decline. The stock has tumbled 18.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy