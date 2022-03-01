ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Secretary confirms second UK medical aid flight departs to assist Ukraine

Tens of thousands of medical items have been sent by the UK in response to the “humanitarian emergency” in Ukraine caused by Russia’s invasion, the Health Secretary has said.

Sajid Javid confirmed a second supply flight carrying, among other things, personal protective equipment (PPE) left on Tuesday morning.

He also expressed hopes there will be “many more” flights to provide aid to the people of Ukraine.

Speaking at health questions in the House of Commons, Mr Javid told MPs: “I share the horror and disgust of almost everyone within this House, this country and the whole world at the unprovoked, unjust and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine by President (Vladimir) Putin last week.

“This appalling act has created a humanitarian emergency and we’re looking at every opportunity to give the people of Ukraine the support they so urgently need.

“On Sunday night we sent almost 50,000 items of medical supplies to Poland via air for onward transport to Ukraine.

“And I can inform the House that another plane departed at 7am this morning with more supplies, including medical equipment and PPE.

“We have all been in awe of the bravery and the heroism shown by the Ukrainian people and rest assured we all stand with them, shoulder to shoulder, in their hour of need.”

Personal protective equipment (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

SNP health spokesman Martyn Day said the Scottish Government has confirmed its initial aid for humanitarian support to Ukraine of £4 million, as well as medical supplies.”

He added: “It is keen to work with aid agencies and other UK nations to get support where it’s most needed as soon as possible.

“What discussions has the Secretary of State had with his Cabinet colleagues on boosting urgent medical equipment provision to Ukraine from the UK and guaranteeing access for doctors into the country?”

Mr Javid replied: “The UK was one of the first countries in the world to provide medical aid, one flight on Sunday, one leaving this morning, and there will be many more, I hope.

“And I welcome the work and the offer from the Scottish Government and we will certainly work together in making sure that aid reaches the people that need it.”

