UPDATE: 5 injured, including 3 children, after head-on crash in Miami County Tuesday

CONCORD TWP., Miami County — UPDATE @ 9:45 a.m.

Five people, including three children were taken to area hospitals after a head-on crash on County Road 25A near the Miami County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple medics and deputies were called to the area of County Road 25A and Lytle Road around 7:45 a.m. after the crash was reported.

A gray Buick SUV was traveling south on County Road 25A when it crashed head-on into a red SUV that was waiting to turn left onto Lytle Road, Lt. Todd Tennant told News Center 7. The crash caused the gray SUV to overturn and trapped the driver inside.

The driver of the gray SUV, identified only as a woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. Her condition was not immediately released.

Four people were in the red SUV, identified as a father and his three kids. All four were also taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions were also not released, however Tennant said the children were taken to the hospital more for observational and precautionary reasons.

Excessive speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash and other factors were still under investigation, Tennant said.

“Seat belts, airbags, and the child safety seats did their jobs today. This could have been a lot, lot worse,” he said.

