ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Football supporter who racially abused Rio Ferdinand handed suspended sentence

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCLzI_0eSGL37600

A football fan who racially abused former England defender Rio Ferdinand following the Euro 2020 final has been handed a 12-week suspended sentence.

Robert Whippe, 64, admitted directing two tweets featuring monkey and banana emojis at the commentator over his commentary on the championship, St Albans Magistrates’ Court heard.

The judge was told that Mr Ferdinand had said he found the tweets “grossly offensive” and having to explain them to his children “deeply upsetting”, adding that he wanted the perpetrator to be “prosecuted and educated”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk47t_0eSGL37600
Robert Whippe previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sending a grossly offensive message (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The court heard how the tweets were sent on the morning of July 8, following England’s match against Denmark, and on July 11, after England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Whippe’s tweets were traced by police using automatic software designed to trawl social media for possible abuse, the judge was told.

When interviewed by Hertfordshire Police, Whippe admitted posting the tweets but initially denied any racist intent, claiming they were “a joke” and that he did not realise they carried racist connotations, the court heard.

Everyone is entitled to disagree and respectfully disagree with the views of those who are put in those positions. But what you (Whippe) did was not only disagreed but you used racist language, racist language through those symbols and emojis

The court also heard how during an interview with a probation officer, Whippe initially claimed he had used the emojis accidentally but did a “U-turn” and accepted that was not true, telling the officer: “I feel awful about what I have done.”

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram told Whippe his claims were “nonsense” as he handed him a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He said: “Everyone is entitled to disagree and respectfully disagree with the views of those who are put in those positions. But what you did was not only disagreed but you used racist language, racist language through those symbols and emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRoVs_0eSGL37600
Whippe’s tweets were traced by police using automatic software (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

“In interview you said it was a joke, you didn’t realise it was racist – nonsense. Of course you realised it was racist. Those two symbols are often used by those who want to express racist views towards black people and that’s what you did.”

He added: “There can be no doubt that anyone who uses symbols such as monkeys and bananas has only one intention and motive behind their actions and that is to ridicule, mock and belittle through those racist symbols.”

Whippe, who previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sending a grossly offensive message, was also ordered to pay £120 in “symbolic” compensation to Mr Ferdinand as well as £85 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge and to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Whippe committed a racist attack on Rio Ferdinand as he was giving his expert opinion and commentary on the Euro 2020 final. It was completely unwarranted and part of a disease in football that the CPS is playing its part to eradicate

Following the guilty pleas in February, senior crown prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern Matthew Gauntlett branded Whippe’s actions as “part of a disease in football”.

He said: “Whippe committed a racist attack on Rio Ferdinand as he was giving his expert opinion and commentary on the Euro 2020 final.

“It was completely unwarranted and part of a disease in football that the CPS is playing its part to eradicate.

“I would like to thank Rio Ferdinand for his co-operation and support for this prosecution in what must have been a distressing time for him.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Crawley boss John Yems handed touchline ban over ‘clowns’ comments

Crawley boss John Yems has been handed a three-match touchline ban by the Football Association for calling match officials “clowns”. Yems went on a tirade against referee Brett Huxtable and his assistants after Crawley’s 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool, where Omar Bogle avoided a red card for a bad tackle on Josh Payne and then went on to score the winner.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign 'good characters' Declan Rice and John McGinn this summer in a bid to improve the 'culture' among the squad, as he insists Old Trafford chiefs should look to 'build a team' around the West Ham midfielder

Rio Ferdinand has called for Manchester United to sign Declan Rice and John McGinn this summer, insisting they are the 'right characters' to take the club forward. United are experiencing another topsy-turvy season but currently sit in the Premier League top four and have a great chance of making the Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Daily Mail

Football fan, 64, who racially abused Rio Ferdinand by directing tweets with monkey and banana emojis at the ex-England defender after the Euro 2020 final avoids jail

A racist football fan who sent two tweets featuring monkey and banana emojis to Rio Ferdinand has been handed a 12-week suspended sentence. Robert Whippe, 64, racially abused the former England, Manchester and Leeds United defender after the Euro 2020 final. The judge at St Albans Magistrate Court was told...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racism
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Parents of Ukrainian-Irish woman helping refugees in makeshift rescue centre

A Ukrainian woman living in Ireland has made a plea for donations after her parents turned their rehabilitation centre into a makeshift refuge shelter in western Ukraine. Nataliya O’Connor said her home city of Chernivtsy is overflowing with refugees, many of whom are children and women, travelling from Kyiv and eastern cities amid the Russian invasion.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

English football at ‘turning point’ with Abramovich’s Chelsea decision – Dorries

English football has “reached a turning point” after having “tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats for far too long”, the Culture Secretary has said. Nadine Dorries also appeared to suggest Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich should be sanctioned by the UK after telling Labour MP Chris Bryant that she hopes the Foreign Office will “come forward with the sanctions he’s looking for”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter defends charity set up in his name

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has defended setting up the charity named after the fundraising hero and said she would never hurt his legacy. It comes after the publication of the first annual accounts of the Captain Tom Foundation, which showed the charity incurred £240,000 in costs and gave £160,000 to good causes.
CHARITIES
newschain

Jewellery belonging to Dame Vera Lynn to be sold in charity auction

Jewellery belonging to Dame Vera Lynn will be sold at auction later this month, in aid of the singer’s charitable trust. Dame Vera captured the hearts of the nation during the Second World War with her uplifting musical performances and recordings. She subsequently became known as the Forces’ Sweetheart,...
CHARITIES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy