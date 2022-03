Inventor Percy Lavon Julian was the grandson of enslaved people. In 1920 he graduated as the valedictorian of DePauw University and then become one of the first African Americans to earn a PhD in chemistry. He was soon the first Black scientist to lead a major corporate R&D laboratory at the Glidden Company in Chicago. By 1940, he had invented a more efficient way to synthesize cortisone, a common anti-inflammatory steroid, and he would eventually earn more than 130 chemical and pharmaceutical patents.

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO