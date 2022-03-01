ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead after northeast Albuquerque hit-and-run

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Carlisle and Menaul.

One person has died as a result of their injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

Mary Armijo
2d ago

people have no remorse for the lives of others. do what's right turn yourself in you took someones life. people dont have a heart anymore

