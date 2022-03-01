One dead after northeast Albuquerque hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Carlisle and Menaul.

One person has died as a result of their injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

