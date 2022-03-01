One dead after northeast Albuquerque hit-and-run
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Carlisle and Menaul.
One person has died as a result of their injuries. No other information has been released at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2