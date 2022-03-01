ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Armed carjackings reported on Chicago's Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Police issued a community alert after a string of carjackings February on the Northwest Side of Chicago. In each incident, victims are approached by gunmen...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

20-year-old man found dead in Chicago's University Village

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was found dead in Chicago's University Village neighborhood Wednesday morning. Chicago police said around 1:14 a.m., in the 900 block of South Miller, responding officers found the man unresponsive on the floor, with an unknown substance oozing from his mouth. The Chicago Fire Department conducted...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker Park#Logan Square#Carjackings#Northwest Side#Area Five
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot while driving in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was shot while driving in a car in the Heart of Chicago Sunday. Chicago police said just after 4 a.m., the man was driving in the 2100 block of West 24th Street, when an unknown man dressed in all black shot in his direction. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

New docuseries 'Hunt for the Chicago Strangler' focuses on murders of dozens of Black women over 20 years

A new documentary called "The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler" focuses on the murders of 51 women – mostly Black women – over the course of 20 years. The Discovery Channel series was the focus of a panel discussion on Chicago's West Side on Saturday, hosted by FOX 32 Chicago anchor and reporter Tia Ewing. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/new-docuseries-hunt-for-the-chicago-strangler-focuses-on-murders-of-dozens-of-black-women-over-20-years.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy