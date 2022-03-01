ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Are Favourites To Sign £125million Star Striker

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrnvE_0eSGIMuH00

Manchester United have emerged as fresh favourites to sign a £125million rated star striker this summer, according to new reports.

Manchester United have emerged as fresh favourites to sign a £125million rated star striker this summer, according to new reports.

United have set out a number of striker targets to sign this summer including the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and more.

Now, according to a report from Record via TeamTalk , United are in pole position to sign Benfica's star striker Darwin Nunez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOYu4_0eSGIMuH00

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

With Edinson Cavani set to leave United this summer as well as Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to lead United's attack alone, the 'Red Devils' have turned their attention to the Uruguayan star.

The 22 year old has caught the eye of many clubs due to his fantastic performances for Benfica.

The Portuguese club had set a £50million price tag for Nunez but rejected offers that were close to that valuation.

The strikers release clause is set at £125million but Benfica would be open to listening to offers and finding another agreement with a club in the summer.

United have been to scout the striker a number of times in the hope to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Teamtalk#The Red Devils#Uruguayan#Portuguese
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Roberto Carlos: Brazil legend set to play Sunday league clash in Shrewsbury on Friday

World Cup-winning former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos is set to get a taste of English Sunday league football on Friday. Shrewsbury side Bull in the Barne United, named after a local pub, will have the 48-year-old ex-Real Madrid full-back making an appearance for them after winning a charity 'Dream Transfer' raffle on eBay in January.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Alex Ferguson ‘advised’ Ancelotti consideration, Wan-Bissaka EXIT talks, Liverpool clash POSTPONED

SIR ALEX FERGUSON has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to hire serial winner Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's poor performances have landed him on United's outgoings transfer list. The Red Devils are showing 'great interest' in RB Leipzig talisman Christopher Nkunku for the summer. Meanwhile, the clash...
UEFA
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
45
Followers
95
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy