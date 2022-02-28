Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson Announces Ordinance for Mandatory Video Surveillance Systems at Convenience Stores and High-Risk Businesses
Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is sponsoring an ordinance that would require convenience stores and high-risk businesses to own and operate a video surveillance system. “As a commissioner, I am tasked with protecting the health, welfare and safety of DeKalb’s residents and visitors,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “I believe this mandatory ordinance will assist...www.dekalbcountyga.gov
Comments / 0