Europe

Russia says it will hit security service sites in Kyiv

By Reuters
 2 days ago
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia will strike sites in Kyiv belonging to Ukraine's security service and a special operations unit, Russia's TASS and RIA news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The strikes aim to prevent "information attacks" on Russia, the ministry said, urging those near the sites to leave the areas.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
