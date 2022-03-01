King Gabriel's Parade rolls on Mardi Gras day

King Gabriel's Parade will roll on Mardi Gras morning down the Lafayette parade route.

The parade kicks off at 10:00 am on March 1 in Downtown Lafayette and ends at Cajun Field.

Our GMA Team was LIVE Tuesday morning with more:

Mardi Gras arrives in Acadiana

Dr. James Carol Bienvenu will reign over Tuesday's parade as King Gabriel LXXXII.

On Monday night, the Queen's parade rolled through Lafayette with Olivia Fox Pharr and Meghan Estelle Colomb reigning as Queen Evangeline LXXXII and Queen Evangeline LXXXIII.

The two queens shared the spotlight due to last year's cancellation of Mardi Gras festivities.

Following King Gabriel's Parade will be the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade at 1:00 pm and the Independent Parade at 2:30 pm.

The Greater Southwest Pageant and Grand Ball will close out the Mardi Gras festivities at 8:00 pm at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.

Le Festival de Mardi Gras á Lafayette opens at 11:00 am on Tuesday and close at 6:00 pm.

KATC's Float Finder team will be out ahead of the parade with the latest updates. You can see all the action and follow all of this season's parades on our KATC Float Finder's Facebook page .

LCG Mardi Gras 2022 parade map

