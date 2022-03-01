3 hospitalized after driver blows by stop sign in Wayne Co.
Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle blew through a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 94 and Eastern Road in Chippewa Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.
The OSHP said a 2021 Nissan Altima ran a stop sign while traveling southbound on State Route 94.
The Altima went left of center and hit a 1993 Red Mercury Cougar that was stopped at a stop sign.
The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Cougar was extricated from the vehicle and life-flighted to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
A passenger in the Cougar was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Chippewa Fire Department, the Rittman Fire Department and the Wadsworth Fire Department responded to the scene.
No further information has been released.
