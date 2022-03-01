ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Township, PA

3 hospitalized after driver blows by stop sign in Wayne Co.

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle blew through a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 94 and Eastern Road in Chippewa Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

The OSHP said a 2021 Nissan Altima ran a stop sign while traveling southbound on State Route 94.

The Altima went left of center and hit a 1993 Red Mercury Cougar that was stopped at a stop sign.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of crash on Route 94 and Eastern Road in Chippewa Township.

The driver of the Altima was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Cougar was extricated from the vehicle and life-flighted to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

A passenger in the Cougar was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Chippewa Fire Department, the Rittman Fire Department and the Wadsworth Fire Department responded to the scene.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of crash on Route 94 and Eastern Road in Chippewa Township.

No further information has been released.

ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

