ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Towson liquor store pulls vodka to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Mark Roper
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4TPg_0eSGGrTM00

Russian vodka is starting to disappear from liquor stores across the country as several governors, state liquor control boards, and private business owners pull Russian spirits from store shelves to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rep. David Trone, who represents Maryland’s 6th Congressional district, and his brother own a national chain of liquor stores. The Trones have also made the decision to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

On Monday, they tweeted out a photo of an empty shelf with a note which reads “we are no longer selling any Russian made product.”

The tweet states “today, this is what you will see in our stores. In support of the Ukrainian people, we have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves.”

Congressman Trone is not alone. Several other private businesses and state-run liquor control boards are doing the same across the country.

They're getting rid of all of their Russian-made alcohol.

In nearby Virginia, the Virgina Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority or ABC tweeted out a message that states “in the spirit of Gov. Youngkin’s call for decisive action in support of Ukraine, Virginia ABC is removing 7 Russian-sourced vodka brands from our store shelves.”

However they note that Russian-themed brands not actually produced in Russia like Stolichnaya and Smirnoff will not be removed.

In Maryland, the state as a whole does not control alcohol sales.

Montgomery County is an exception where the county uses the control model and runs 26 retail stores. Montgomery County also has removed all Russian spirits from its shelves.

Several states are cutting off economic support for Russia.

Governor Hogan says the State of Maryland will end its sister-state relationship with the Leningrad region of Russia.

Meanwhile, governors in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire and Utah have called for Russian-made products and vodka to be pulled from shelves.

It’s a lot of vodka to get rid of from inventory. Some people on Twitter have suggested instead of pulling Russian products, that businesses donate the proceeds to help people in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
City
Towson, MD
State
Virginia State
State
Utah State
Towson, MD
Government
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Vodka#Russian#Trones#Ukrainian#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy