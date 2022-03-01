ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's indoor mask mandate ended Tuesday morning, but not for schools

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta9Cv_0eSGGphu00

Every public school district in the Baltimore area no longer requires masks in school buildings, except for schools in Baltimore City.

MORE : Committee votes to officially lift statewide mask mandate in public schools

The school district has not posted an update on their masking requirements since the State Board of Education voted to lift the statewide school mask mandate last month. When you go to their website , the health and safety section still states masks must be worn inside school buildings.

However, Baltimore's indoor mask mandate has expired. Masks are no longer required in gyms, restaurants or shops. Businesses still have the choice to put their own regulations in place.

According to the CDC, the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Baltimore City is considered low.

The next public meeting for Baltimore City's school board is scheduled for March 8 at 5 p.m.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland lawmakers working on bills aiming to tighten cybersecurity

Maryland lawmakers are highlighting a package of measures to tighten cybersecurity in the state. House Speaker Adrienne Jones said Wednesday the package will increase coordination between state and local governments to strengthen cyber defense and response. It also is aimed at providing state agencies and local governments with tools to secure information technology networks.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Mayor Scott announces $120M vision for Baltimore's recreation and parks

Baltimore is investing in its recreational facilities and public parks. Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday his $120 million vision for the Department of Recreation and Parks. $41 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be the down payment to first address the lack of investment in recreation. Majority of the money will go to pools and recreation centers. The Scott administration will use this to secure additional investments.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Cdc#School District#Public School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland Zoo returns to regular hours

The end of February means the end of reduced hours at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. Starting Mar. 1, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday until December. Each December the zoo cuts back on its hours since a lot of the animals like to go indoors to stay warm and aren't as visible for guests.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy