Today’s Headlines:
- President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union Address tonight.
- As the war in Ukraine moved into its 6th day , the country’s delegates held talks with Russia but there was no clear progress.
- Jarred Womack is in custody for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a person in the neck .
- Vermilion Parish school buses are suspending the mask requirement following the CDC’s announcement that it is optional.
- Gas prices are continuing to rise.
- The Krewe of Bonaparte Ball returned to Lafayette last night.
- 64th King and Queen of the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival : Rubin Henderson III and Malena Mitchell. Their parade rolls at 1 p.m.
- Today’s Forecast: clear skies today, rising into the upper 60s.
