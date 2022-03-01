ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expected to sign education bills into law

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign newly passed education legislation into law on Tuesday. The governor plans to sign senate bills one and thirty-six, and house bills thirteen and seventy-three.

The bills would increase the base salary level for educators by an average of twenty percent, improve the teacher retirement fund and allow retired teachers to return to work and earn a salary while still receiving their pension.

Comments / 7

Mike Mirabal
2d ago

Buying votes at taxpayer expense. What do we get for our investment. Last in the country.

