Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expected to sign education bills into law

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to sign newly passed education legislation into law on Tuesday. The governor plans to sign senate bills one and thirty-six, and house bills thirteen and seventy-three.

The bills would increase the base salary level for educators by an average of twenty percent, improve the teacher retirement fund and allow retired teachers to return to work and earn a salary while still receiving their pension.

