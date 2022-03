Your genetic makeup can determine a lot about you, from physical attributes like your genetic weight and muscle composition, to medical conditions like Type 2 diabetes or celiac disease. A genetic test kit is one of the easiest ways to help you understand your health a little better. 23andMe is one of our absolute favorite DNA tests for 2022, especially if you've never tried one of these test kits before. And right now you can pick it up for just $99 at Amazon, down $50 from its usual price. But hurry: This deal is only available for today until 2:55 a.m. ET (11:55 p.m. PT).

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO