Matt Barr to Star in ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at The CW

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Cadillac News
 3 days ago

Matt Barr, who plays Hoyt Rawlins in The CW‘s Walker, has been cast in the upcoming spinoff sequel Walker: Independence as another character with the same name. As reported by Deadline, Barr will play Hoyt Rawlins in the 1800s-set series, which follows the affluent Abby Walker, whose husband is murdered in...

www.cadillacnews.com

Deadline

‘Walker’: Jared Padalecki Gets New Partner As Ashley Reyes Joins CW Drama As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker. Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, “Nudge”, slated to premiere March 3. Reyes succeeds Lindsay Morgan who exited Walker earlier this season for personal reasons after playing Walker’s (Padalecki) partner Micki Ramirez since the pilot. Reyes will play a new character, Cassie, who is Walker’s new partner. A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Juliana Harkavy To Star In ABC Revival Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Arrow alumna Juliana Harkavy has been cast as a lead in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. She joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, as well as fellow new series regulars Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff and John Harlan Kim. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jared Padalecki
Dan Lin
Dan Lin
Person
Danny Mcnamara
Matt Barr
Matt Barr
Person
Larry Teng
Person
Molly Hagan
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

Everything to Know About 'Walker: Independence,' a 'Walker' Prequel Set in The Late 1800s

It seems like just yesterday we were all hyped about the arrival of Jared Padalecki's Walker, and now the drama series is well into its second season on the CW. The series is a reimagining of the beloved Chuck Norris action series from the 1990s. In it, Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) balances a busy schedule of busting bad guys all while trying to raise his teenage children in the absence of his dearly departed matriarch.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Blood Treasure#Hatfields Mccoys
Primetimer

SEAL Team star Max Thieriot to star in CBS drama pilot Cal Fire, may juggle both shows

Cal Fire is a passion project for Thieriot, who came up with the idea and co-wrote the pilot based on his experiences growing up in Northern California's fire country, where prison inmates are regularly enlisted to fight wildfires. Because of Cal Fire, Thieriot is the only SEAL Team star not signed on for the recently renewed Season 6. But according to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, "if Cal Fire gets picked up to series, he could potentially do both shows. I hear everyone is talking and there are positive signs that things would be figured out." Because of the uncertainty, SEAL Team's Season 5 finale ended on a cliffhanger for Thieriot's character, Clay Spenser. Andreeva says that on Cal Fire, "Thieriot will play the lead character, young convict Bode Donovan...Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region."
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Channel 6000

The CW Welcomes “All American: Homecoming”

The CW is giving us a new series and we are excited! Two of the “All American: Homecoming” stars, Geffri Maya and Peyton Alex Smith, chatted about the excitement surrounding the show and the significance of filming a show that heavily incorporates an HBCU campus. For more information...
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

NEW YORK (AP) — A musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. “It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful,” the actor told The Associated Press.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Walker star confirmed for prequel series

Walker star Matt Barr is crossing over to the upcoming prequel series set in the 1800s. Barr, who has played Hoyt Rawlins for four episodes of Jared Padalecki's drama series, will play a character also named Hoyt Rawlins in the spin-off titled Walker: Independence. It remains unclear what connection there...
TV SERIES

