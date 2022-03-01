Supreme court correspondence prompts heated message from Huron County director of assigned council

What does an administrative order, a county contract, and an email encouraging participation in a diversity, equity and inclusion committee have in common? A strong response from Huron County's director of assigned council. (Scott Nunn/Huron Daily Tribune)

A callout for participation in a diversity, equity and inclusion commission sent through the courts prompted Huron County's director of assigned council to call the committee "Marxism" last month.

Huron County Director of Assigned Council Diana Kessler's reply to the Feb. 7 email, which was sent by the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan, called the formation of the DEI committee a direct contradiction to the Constitution, including a claim that the formation of the committee is a Marxist move.

"This disguise of cultural manipulation is treason, and I am not promoting it as it seeks to differentiate, punish and exclude…" Kessler said in the email the Tribune obtained via the Freedom of Information Act.

Kessler went on to say war crime tribunals are being established in Europe and asked that she be excluded from further correspondences that "subscribe to treason under a court and system that is not addressing the fact that we have an installed dictator and our elected officials, including judges, may not be the true victors of the 2020 or the prior elections including our governor."

Karl Numinen, president of CDAM, said the email was sent on behalf of the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court asked me to be involved as a representative of CDAM to explore the creation of this commission,” he said. "Through the exploration of this committee, the Supreme Court created the DEI and invited a bunch of different leaders that they call affinity bars.”

Affinity bars include representatives with the various bar associations in Michigan.

Numinen said he was surprised by the email from Kessler, who as a member doesn't reflect the views of CDAM.

"CDAM is committed to diversity in every aspect of the practice of law," Numinen said. "That goes from jury selection, to representing clients and advocating on behalf of our clients."

"All we did was simply do what the Supreme Court asked us to do, to pass it along to our members to see if anyone is interested in this," he continued. "She doesn't speak on behalf of our organization."

In her role, Kessler is an independent contractor with the county, who oversees the county compliance of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission Act. Kessler was appointed to the position by a unanimous board of commissioners resolution Nov. 26, 2019.

In her role, Kessler manages the county's public criminal defense operations.

"The director is responsible for screening, selecting and maintaining a roster of eligible attorneys for case assignment; evaluation attorney performance; implementing a mentorship program for attorneys with less than two years of experience; establishing and maintaining a budget; maintaining payments; authorizing investigative and expert resources; determining indigency and performing other duties associated with the provision of competent and consistent legal representation," the resolution to appoint summarizes.

As a contract employee, Kessler's position is paid with funds granted to the county by the Michigan Indigent Defense Council.

Kessler's position is to oversee the operation of Huron County's indigent criminal defense to ensure that adult defendants receive competent legal representation in criminal proceedings.

During a phone interview with Kessler, she told the Tribune that when she received the email from CDAM, she looked into the administrative order cited in the email, which called for the formation of a DEI committee, and was unable to find it.

"Number one, if you go look up the administrative order, you are not going to be able to find it," she said, noting she is good at doing research.

The administrative order, ADM Number 2021-38, was issued Jan. 5, 2022 by the Michigan Supreme Court.

The interview with Kessler was anything if not peculiar. During the 18-minute interview, she talked about dozens of different topics, and cited several conspiracy theories. She talked about critical race theory; claimed the administrative order is bringing Marxism into the court system; and opined that the United States will no longer be a republic, but a social democracy; among several other things.

After the Tribune reached out to CDAM and MIDC for comment on Kessler's reply to CDAM, Kessler returned the call, leaving a voicemail threatening retaliation.

"You violated what I asked you to do and if you don't think there won't be ramifications, you are very very wrong," she said. "Understand that if I have to, I will not only get a restraining order, but I can make it to where it would be next to impossible for you to get case information other than on PACER."

Kessler said she was angry that the Tribune reached out to CDAM because she allegedly said not to. However, that was never stated. Kessler's statement regarding case documents is out-of-context because she is not a county employee, and thus is not responsible for disseminating public information. That information is collected through the district court or the county clerk's office.

During Kessler's time in the position, she has overseen the application, collection and distribution of at least $1.1 million in grants from the state for the county's indigent defense program.

Huron County Commissioner and personnel committee Chairman Todd Talaski told the Tribune he was aware of the email Kessler sent and acknowledged there would be an item on the board's next meeting agenda to address it. The board is scheduled to hold its next meeting March 8, 2022 at 9 a.m.