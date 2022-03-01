ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BitNile reports estimated annualized run rate of 360.99 Bitcoin in February, higher M/M

By Khyathi Dalal
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitNile (NYSE:NILE) trades 5% higher premarket after it reported current bitcoin mining production operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 360.99 Bitcoin, including a mining difficulty of...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Higher Interest Rate Concerns Put Dampener On Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains hesitant, as data shows that this recent rally was driven mostly by futures, whilst spot has been selling. We know this because the aggregated CVD (Cumulative Volume Data) for spot has been stagnant whilst the CVD for futures has increased. This suggests that this price rise was driven by speculation or hedging rather than genuine demand.
CURRENCIES
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M M#Mining Equipment#Nile#Iii
Seeking Alpha

February PMI Manufacturing below consensus and higher M/M

February PMI Manufacturing Index: 57.3 vs consensus of 57.5 from 55.5 in prior month. Stronger new sales growth spurred manufacturers to increase staffing numbers and boost stocks of purchases. Pressure on capacity softened as backlogs rose at the slowest pace in a year as material shortages eased. Although input costs...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Natural Gas Is Headed To $3

The market has bid up U.S. gas prices along with the broader energy rally on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I believe it’s once again time to short natural gas (UNG). Regular readers will recall I first wrote about shorting natural gas last Fall, as prices...
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon to spend $400M on Wyoming carbon capture expansion

The company said the $400M expansion project would capture up to 1.2M metric tons of carbon in addition to the 6M-7M tons currently captured at LaBarge each year; by capturing the additional 1.2M tons/year of CO2r, Exxon said it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its upstream operated emissions by 3%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Ericsson shares drop after new report on alleged ISIS payments sparks downgrade

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) fell 8.8% in premarket trading after a new report over the weekend revealed more details about alleged payments the telecommunications company made to ISIS. The company was also cut to neutral from buy at Citi with the firm calling the company "uninvestable." The report revealed that the Swedish-based...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Galaxy Digital Asset Management AUM increases 3.7% in February

Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) Asset Management, an asset management firm dedicated to digital assets and blockchain technology, reported preliminary assets under management of $2.41B at Feb. 28, 2022, up 3.7% from $2.32B at the end of January. Compared with Feb. 28, 2021, its AUM jumped 129%. Galaxy Digital Asset Management is...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin slips to $42.1K but still keeps within two-month range

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been bouncing between $34K and $45K for the past two months. On Thursday, the world's largest cryptocurrency was on the downside, sliding 4.5% to $42.1K in late afternoon trading. Bitcoin-linked stocks followed suit. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) fell 6.7%, Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) dropped 8.3%, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) sank...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Fannie Mae reports 8.6% growth in January Guaranty Book of Business, higher M/M

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) reported its January 2022 Monthly Summary wherein Guaranty Book of Business increased at a compound annualized rate of 8.6% in January. This is in comparison to 7% growth in December's Guaranty Book of Business. The Conventional Single-Family Serious Delinquency Rate decreased 8 basis points to 1.17% while...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

United Microelectronics February sales grew 39% Y/Y

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reported February net sales growth of 39.21% Y/Y to NT$20.81M. In January sales grew 32% Y/Y. For the past two months, revenue grew 35.45% Y/Y to NT$41.28M. Since the start of 2022, UMC stock plunged ~19%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

ACM Research Is Forging Ahead Even If It Is Not Quite There Yet

ACM Research (ACMR) has done all it could to strengthen the bull case. Earnings growth was strong in the latest report. Guidance was raised. New customers were added, and new products are on the way. There are a lot of points to make in favor of long ACMR. However, there are also strong arguments as to why long ACMR is not warranted at this point. Why will be covered next.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

CRH to divest its building envelope business to KPS Capital Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has entered into a binding agreement to divest Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE), its Building Envelope business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for an enterprise value of $3.8B; which consists of cash of $3.45B together with a transfer of lease liabilities of $0.35B. Completion of the transaction is expected in...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

NIO reports 6,131 vehicles delivery in February, down 36% M/M

NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 6,131 vehicles in February 2022, representing an increase of 9.9% Y/Y, down 36% M/M. The company delivered 15,783 vehicles in 2022 in total, increasing by 23.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 1,084 ES8s, the Company’s six- or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 3,309 ES6s, the Company’s...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy