WASHINGTON - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg used to lament what she imagined schoolchildren saw when they visited the Supreme Court: "All of these men and one tiny woman." After pioneering Justice Sandra Day O'Connor retired and as late as 2009, Ginsburg was that lone female justice. But if President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed, it would mean four women would simultaneously serve on the Supreme Court for the first time in its 233-year history, as close to gender parity as possible on the nine-person bench.

