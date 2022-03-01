ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK competition regulator clears Brookfield acquisition of a stake in Scotia Gas

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIqoh_0eSGEZhy00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator cleared Brookfield’s proposed acquisition of a minority stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) without referring the $1.7 billion deal to a lengthy investigation.

Britain’s SSE in August agreed to sell its entire 33.3% stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) to a Canadian consortium formed by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners.

SGN supplies gas in England, Wales, Scotland and the west of Northern Ireland.

The deal does not merit a so-called Phase 2 investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aviva reveals plans to sell off Russian equity investments

Insurance giant Aviva has become the latest fund manager to slash its exposure to Russia as it revealed plans to sell off its Russian equity investments in response to the crisis in Ukraine.The group’s chief executive, Amanda Blanc, said it has “very minimal exposure”, with 0.1% – about £240 million – of its Aviva Investor funds in Russian equities.She said the group has decided to divest these holdings “as soon as we practically can”.It comes as pension schemes across the UK are looking at the levels of any direct or indirect holdings they have in their investment portfolios and taking...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Brookfield Confirms Potential Sale Of £3.5B UK Student Business

Brookfield is weighing options, including a sale of its giant UK student accommodation business. The Canadian private equity giant said in a notice to bondholders that given debt secured against Student Roost’s assets, it is undertaking a strategic review of the platform. It said no formal decision had been taken on whether to sell, refinance or keep Student Roost.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK regulator says Cellnex-CK Hutchison deal would harm competition

March 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Thursday a UK telecom tower deal between Spain’s Cellnex and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison would harm competition and could lead to higher prices or lower quality services for mobile carriers. The Competition and Markets Authority said Cellnex must sell...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

IAA gets final UK regulatory nod for £225M acquisition of SYNETIQ

IAA (NYSE:IAA) said the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority cleared IAA's acquisition of SYNETIQ for £225M. The firms were previously required to be held separate under an initial enforcement order issued by the CMA on Nov. 5. However, the IEO was revoked by the CMA on Feb. 10. All...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competition Regulator#Uk#Scotia Gas Networks#Sgn#Sse#Canadian#Cma
pymnts

UK Regulator Bans Crypto Floki Inu Ad

The United Kingdom’s advertising regulator has taken aim at another crypto ad. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) alleged Floki Inu, the coin inspired by Elon Musk’s dog of the same name, breached advertising standards, the agency announced Wednesday (March 2). Musk is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. A...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Food prices rose by near-record levels in February, new data finds

The cost of food in supermarkets rose to record levels in February, according to new data.Research by data analytics firm Kantar shows that prices of items including savoury snacks, fresh beef and cat food increased by 4.3 per cent last month, with experts predicting that inflation will likely rise as the conflict in Ukraine continues.Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said that apart from the beginning of the pandemic, when many supermarkets cut promotional deals to maintain stock levels, last month saw “the fastest rate of inflation” since September 2013.“Added to this, ongoing supply chain pressures...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Crypto Products Less Regulated in UK Than in US

Last week was an expensive one for BlockFi. The New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lender was fined $100 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to settle a probe into selling unregistered securities. The penalty was among the highest against a crypto company as U.S. regulators investigate these firms, as...
MARKETS
Reuters

JPMorgan set to remove Russia from ESG bond indexes - source

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan is set to remove Russia from the environmental, social and governance (ESG) versions of its emerging market bond indexes, while it continues to review the country's ejection from its widely used emerging debt benchmarks. A source familiar with the bank told Reuters on Monday...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

342K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy